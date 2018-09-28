As Sophie and Bethany leave, Ryan chases after them, while Cormac - now alone in the Connors' flat - ends up slipping a bag of pills into Ryan's coat pocket.

Out on the Street, Ryan does his best to reassure Sophie that he's a changed man, little realising that more drugs-related drama is awaiting him back home.

When he returns to the flat, Ryan is left shocked when he's met with the sight of Cormac fitting on the floor. But instead of immediately calling an ambulance, Ryan instead rings his brother Ali, who dashes round and starts to perform CPR.

Cormac dies of a drugs overdose

When the Weatherfield GP discovers that Ryan hasn't contacted the emergency services, he urges him to. But before they arrive, Cormac passes away - his sudden death leaving Ryan fearing that reprisals could follow, thanks to Cormac's father being psychopathic drug lord Ronan Truman. So will Cormac's death leave the Connors fearing for their own futures?