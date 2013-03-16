Coronation Street: Sunita and Stella critically ill in hospital after Rovers fire - first look pics
The aftermath of the blaze at the Weatherfield pub finds two characters fighting for their lives
ITV has released the first dramatic pictures of Corrie’s Sunita Alahan (Shobna Gulati) and Stella Price (Michelle Collins) fighting for their lives after being dragged out of the blazing Rovers Return.
The two women find themselves trapped in the inferno that starts in the double bill airing on Monday 18 March, but both are miraculously rescued and rushed to hospital.
Yet it’s touch and go for Sunita and Stella as devastated family members including Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) and Gloria (Sue Johnston) are left praying for their recovery.
For Dev, there’s also the further heartache of discovering that Sunita is the number one suspect for what is now treated as a case of arson.
Coronation Street confirmed last week that the Rovers fire will eventually claim two lives and that the storyline will herald the end of actress Shobna Gulati’s time on the soap.