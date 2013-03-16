Yet it’s touch and go for Sunita and Stella as devastated family members including Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) and Gloria (Sue Johnston) are left praying for their recovery.

For Dev, there’s also the further heartache of discovering that Sunita is the number one suspect for what is now treated as a case of arson.

Advertisement

Coronation Street confirmed last week that the Rovers fire will eventually claim two lives and that the storyline will herald the end of actress Shobna Gulati’s time on the soap.