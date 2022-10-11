The character has already had a lengthy struggle, after a diagnosis of diabetes led to a downward spiral with an eating disorder .

Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has hinted that Summer Spellman's mental health could be impacted by her surprise pregnancy.

Although Summer has been able to start the journey to recovery, Bibby has promised that the ITV soap will revisit this storyline as her new situation sinks in.

"I think the main concern with Summer’s condition is the eating disorder and her body image. They do discuss later on what the pregnancy is going to do to her body and how her mind will cope with that," she explained.

Summer has a strong family unit, and they will keep an eye on her as time goes on. "They’re all worried that on top of managing her diabetes and medication she’d have to manage her pregnancy at the same time and come to terms with her changing body shape.

"It's a lot to take on board, and obviously her and Aaron have had their troubles too and only just got back together."

Summer and Aaron in Coronation Street ITV

Asked if Summer knows how her diabetes could be affected by her pregnancy, the actress replied: "No, I don't think she does, because she's such a young girl and she's not thought about getting pregnant.

"She's still coming to terms with dealing with her diabetes so I don't think she’s thought about possible complications with having diabetes in pregnancy."

When it comes to portraying Summer's challenging storylines, does Bibby prefer the drama, or would she like to see Coronation Street commit to some happier times for her alter ego?

"A bit of both really," she muses. "Summer just wants this normal life, to get herself a job, get back on track a little bit and to find herself again because she lost that during the last year.

"But then yes, she just keeps getting these curveballs and it's like, 'Okay, here's another hurdle that I'm gonna have to deal with'.

"So yeah, I was quite shocked, but I was so excited, because obviously, you want to be able to do these stories, you want these curveballs. There are so many different opinions about this storyline and so many conversations to be had that it’s really exciting to play.

"I feel so lucky that they are keeping me busy and that people are enjoying seeing me on screen, I don't think I'd have it any other way."

