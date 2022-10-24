Having murdered poor Leo last month when he grew more and more suspicious of Stephen's shifty behaviour, Stephen has spent the last few weeks trying to avoid suspicion. Despite believing that Leo fled to Canada without her, Leo's fiancée Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) was still worried about him, and his father Teddy (Grant Burgin) arrived once more to discuss Leo's whereabouts.

Killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) faced another setback in tonight's Coronation Street (24th October), after he successfully diverted attention away from his victim Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost).

While viewers are well aware of Stephen's motives, Teddy and Jenny couldn't understand why he was getting so involved as they speculated over why they hadn't heard from Leo. Stephen advised them to wait before they took any action, but Teddy was angry as he assumed that Stephen was still cosy with Jenny.

Stephen killed Leo during a confrontation. ITV

Jenny made it clear that this was not the case as she told Stephen to stand down - and Teddy to calm down. Later, Stephen stared at Leo's phone before hiding it and subtly suggesting to Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) that Leo might be back in touch on an important date.

As Daisy explained that the previous week had been Leo's late mum's birthday, and yet his dad still hadn't heard from him, Stephen was thoughtful as he secretly entered the date into Leo's phone, allowing him to gain access.

When Teddy returned to apologise to Jenny for his outburst, the pair planned to meet up for lunch to make a plan over Leo - but Stephen lurked outside and took sneaky photos of them together. At the Bistro, Teddy received a text from 'Leo' with an accompanying photo of him with Jenny, telling him that a mate had sent it to him.

The message instructed Teddy not to contact him again, leaving Teddy and Jenny stunned as they worked out how to put Leo straight on the facts. Teddy decided to head out to Canada to see Leo, and when Stephen entered the Bistro under the guise of speaking to nephew Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), he intervened once more and tried to dissuade him.

Stephen was soon sending another text as Leo, revealing that his job had been delayed for a while and he was going "off-grid" - so would not be contactable.

In the Street, Stephen 'bumped into' Teddy yet again and casually remarked that if Teddy were to stay away, perhaps Leo would be more inclined to return when he's ready.

Teddy agreed, leaving Stephen in the clear for now. But as he met up with estranged wife Gabrielle (Helene Maksoud), Stephen was confronted over the money he still owes her, and she urged him to fix his mess as he vowed to used the equity on mum Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) house.

Will anyone find out about Leo's fate? And will Stephen get away with conning poor Audrey?

