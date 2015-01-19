“I feel Anne’s loss so personally having worked closely with her for over 40 years. She was such a loving and vibrant person. You always knew she was there because her laugh was never far away.

"She was an impeccable performer with superb comedy timing and an immense gift for really heightened drama. We had some rows over the years as Ken and Deirdre and it was wonderful to play those scenes opposite her. Coronation Street has lost one of its iconic characters and Anne will be greatly missed.”

Many of Kirkbride's co-stars shared Roache's sentiments, taking to the social networking site to pay their respects to the late actress:

They were joined on Twitter by a steady stream of tweeters from rival soaps...

But it wasn't just soap stars paying their respects – plenty more famous faces went online to share their shock and favourite memories of the much-loved actress...