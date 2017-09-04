A source told the Mirror: "Ryan’s news may come as a bit of a surprise but people are confident he’ll make a big splash on Neighbours. He’ll bring his Corrie fans with him and earn a new legion of fans along the away.

"He is just waiting on his visa. Then he’ll be moving to Australia to film the show."

Since leaving Coronation Street, Thomas has appeared on C4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Speaking at the time of his departure from Corrie, Thomas said: "For me, it’s about testing myself, getting creative, learning something new and playing a different character, which is something I’ve never done in 16 years.

"Even auditioning is exciting as the whole process is not something I’ve been involved in for many years. I’m going to move to London and see what happens."

