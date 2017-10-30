A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said that the force had "received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com last Saturday about Langley's dismissal from the soap, an ITV spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street.”

ITV revealed yesterday that Langley will continue to feature as Todd Grimshaw up until Christmas.

The actor will not film any new scenes following an internal inquiry. But speaking to RadioTimes.com on Sunday, Coronation Street confirmed that upcoming episodes will still include storylines featuring the character of Todd:

“Scenes featuring Bruno will continue to be screened until December 24th. These were filmed before our inquiry started.

“Subsequent storylines beyond this point have been rewritten.”