After learning the truth from his wife, Peter becomes consumed with guilt when he realises just how much he loves Carla and vows to stand by her whether she decides to have the baby or not. But he's in for more of a shock when Tina decides to drop a further bombshell on him - is she pregnant too?

Advertisement

Speaking about the possibility that Tina could end up expecting a child, actress Michelle Keegan recently said: "I don’t think she would intentionally get pregnant, but I think she would like a child with Peter. If she does get pregnant again she knows she'd never be able to get rid of the baby."