Coronation Street spoilers: Tina reveals pregnancy fear bombshell to Peter - first look pictures
Could Tina and Carla both be expecting babies?
Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) is to be left reeling in the coming weeks thanks to revelations from both his wife Carla (Alison King) and mistress Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan).
In scenes to be shown on Monday 31 March, Peter will be left surprised after being told by Carla that she's expecting his child, only to be rocked for a further surprise from Tina.
After learning the truth from his wife, Peter becomes consumed with guilt when he realises just how much he loves Carla and vows to stand by her whether she decides to have the baby or not. But he's in for more of a shock when Tina decides to drop a further bombshell on him - is she pregnant too?
Speaking about the possibility that Tina could end up expecting a child, actress Michelle Keegan recently said: "I don’t think she would intentionally get pregnant, but I think she would like a child with Peter. If she does get pregnant again she knows she'd never be able to get rid of the baby."