Scenes to be shown later this month will see Tony advise an emotional Tracy to either wait for Rob or move on with her life. With Tina's killer having been sentenced to 25 years in prison, Tracy is in a vulnerable state. But when Tony assures her that she'll have no trouble finding another man, she seizes on his words and kisses him.

"Tracy comes on strong because this is something she needs to stabilise her. If she had a good friend that she could cry to and could go to, this might not be happening," continues Maynard. "But she needs a sexual validation, so it becomes about power."

However, Tony looks set to regret his moment of madness and fears that what has happened with Tracy will end up jeopardising his relationship with Rovers landlady Liz McDonald: "He feels lousy. He has concern for what will happen now and for what will happen with Liz. He hopes that that’s the end of it and that it won’t spill out into the public domain. He genuinely loves Liz and he hasn’t felt like this about a woman for a very long time, so he doesn’t want to lose it."

More like this

As viewers have already seen, Tony also has an eye on Tracy's business, so might he end up keeping her sweet in order to land the prize of Barlow's Buys? "Tony does want to forget about what has happened with Tracy, but it's evident that she isn't going to let it go. From Tony's point of view, it’s about managing her and playing the game - he wants the business and that’s still all he wants.

"Part of me would like to think that he couldn't handle a double life. But if he knew he could get away with it then yes, he would do it!"

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: