Coronation Street spoilers: Steve to lose the Rovers Return to Tracy?
Financial hardship for Steve could see him turfed out of the Weatherfield pub
Coronation Street boss Stuart Blackburn has revealed that Steve McDonald’s overspending at Christmas could result in him having to sell the Rovers Return.
“What Michelle will realise is that in the months when he was silently dealing with his depression, he wasn’t just spending more money than he had, he wasn’t paying the VAT bills and he wasn’t paying the taxes,” says the show’s producer. “It pretty much looks like they could lose the Rovers. They haven’t got the money.”
And it appears that a conniving Tracy Barlow could end up as landlady if a beleaguered Steve doesn’t come up with the cash. “Tracy, unfortunately realises this and, as she continues her seduction of Tony, she not only sets her sights on him, but on the pub as well,” continues Blackburn in an interview on the show's website.
Corrie viewers have recently seen Steve reveal to Michelle that he’s suffering with depression, an admission that has resulted in him beginning counselling sessions. But despite the financial woes set to afflict Steve and Michelle, the pair will see some happiness when they celebrate their nuptials later this year.
“We are heading in early summer to a wonderful, very Corrie, street wedding,” Blackburn added.
