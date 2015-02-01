And it appears that a conniving Tracy Barlow could end up as landlady if a beleaguered Steve doesn’t come up with the cash. “Tracy, unfortunately realises this and, as she continues her seduction of Tony, she not only sets her sights on him, but on the pub as well,” continues Blackburn in an interview on the show's website.

Corrie viewers have recently seen Steve reveal to Michelle that he’s suffering with depression, an admission that has resulted in him beginning counselling sessions. But despite the financial woes set to afflict Steve and Michelle, the pair will see some happiness when they celebrate their nuptials later this year.

“We are heading in early summer to a wonderful, very Corrie, street wedding,” Blackburn added.

