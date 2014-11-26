It doesn’t sound too good for Cotton’s character Sean Tully either, with the actor revealing, “Sean’s unconscious.”

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is in the accident as he’s driving the minibus, with Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) and Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) also caught up in danger after joining the night out.

“It sounds like it’s going to be very dramatic so, from that point of view, it’s going to be very exciting to watch,” Cotton explains. “I think it will be great.”

Although Cotton does note the lengthy filming time of the shoot. "It will be cold and late and dark and far away from home," he says of the stunt sequence, some of which will be filmed inside a mocked-up studio. Luckily the cast will head straight into the Christmas break after completing the scenes.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: