Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Louise returns, Faye gives birth, while Nick and Carla get close
29 March-3 April: Plus Tracy and Tony are at loggerheads. And Michelle proposes to Steve
The secret is out: pregnant Faye Windass will go into labour next week, leaving her nearest and dearest shocked by the turn of events.
As Faye is put into an ambulance, an angry Anna turns on Craig. But Faye reveals that she swore Craig to secrecy and tells her mum to leave him alone. Later, at the hospital, Anna berates herself for failing to realise that Faye was pregnant. As Faye gives birth to a baby girl, how will the terrified teen cope?
Another hurricane from Italy hits the Platts as Sarah Louise makes a comeback to tear a strip off Bethany. Not that her angry words do much good: by Wednesday, Bethany is going on a shoplifting spree at a boutique while also stirring up potential trouble for both Jason and Sarah Lou.
Carla returns and soon finds herself getting close to Nick when he calls round to fix her laptop; Callum sets his sights on Sarah Louise; Michelle gets down on one knee and proposes to Steve; and Tony struggles to contain a volcanic Tracy.
