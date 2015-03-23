Another hurricane from Italy hits the Platts as Sarah Louise makes a comeback to tear a strip off Bethany. Not that her angry words do much good: by Wednesday, Bethany is going on a shoplifting spree at a boutique while also stirring up potential trouble for both Jason and Sarah Lou.

Carla returns and soon finds herself getting close to Nick when he calls round to fix her laptop; Callum sets his sights on Sarah Louise; Michelle gets down on one knee and proposes to Steve; and Tony struggles to contain a volcanic Tracy.

