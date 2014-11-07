She explains that she did it for everyone but him, but Peter still believes that there's a chance they could get back together. Carla tells him it will never happen but Peter begs her to listen to what he has to say.

"He begs to talk to her, but she’s steely with him and I don’t think he really gets why. She doesn’t want to listen - nothing he’s got to say is going to make any difference, but he insists on taking her into the back room and doing this massive speech," says actress Alison King, who plays Carla. "He seems to think they can pick up where they left off, but she tells him that she didn’t do this for him, she did it because it was the right thing to do."

You can watch the scene itself below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama in Coronation Street.

More like this

Coronation Street: Alison King interview - "Deep down, Carla will always love Peter"

Advertisement

Coronation Street: Peter exits Weatherfield - first look pictures