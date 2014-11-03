In the episode set to air on Monday 10 November, Peter will have an emotional reunion with Carla (Alison King) as he pleads with her to give their marriage another try. Casting dignity aside, Peter gets down on one knee and begs Carla to take him back.

But Peter is to be left dejected when Michelle (Kym Marsh) later calls at No 1 and hands Peter an envelope containing Carla’s wedding ring.

By Friday, Peter is failing to see a future for himself on the Street and breaks the news to Simon (Alex Bain) that he’s leaving for Portsmouth. The young lad is upset, blaming himself for not believing in his own dad’s innocence.

Peter assures his boy that it’s not his fault and Carla does her best to reassure him that she’ll arrange for Simon to visit his dad whenever he wants to. But will Simon be able to let his dad go?

