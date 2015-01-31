Linda’s shocked to see that Izzy’s in a wheelchair but Izzy angrily points out that had she not abandoned them, she’d have known. Linda tries to defend herself but seeing how upset the girls are, Anna insists she leaves.

Handing Katy her phone number, Linda heads to the door, accusing Owen of lying to the girls and letting them believe she didn’t want anything to do with them. Knowing she’s right, Owen conceals his guilt. But is Linda about to blow his family apart?

Speaking back in November when her signing to the ITV soap was announced, Jacqueline Leonard - who previously played Lorraine Wicks on EastEnders - said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to be joining the amazing cast of Coronation Street. I love the northern wit and humour along with the drama and tension that the wonderful scripts of Coronation Street encapsulate. So excited to start!"

Producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Linda's arrival will have a devastating affect on how Owen's family see him and he'll have the fight of his life to hold on to everyone and everything he holds dear. The sins of the father really will visit Owen's children."