Later in the week, Steve tells Michelle how he can’t forgive himself for the fact Sinead might never walk again. When Michelle later asks him to run an errand for her, Steve gets in his car but suffers a panic attack, admitting to Tyrone that he’s too frightened to drive. Chesney wades in and shoving Steve, blames him for Sinead’s injuries and demands some answers.

And Todd stirs up trouble for Jason when Eva forms a plan to buy a place with Jason. Will Todd ruin things for his brother?

