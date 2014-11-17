Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 17 November 2014
24-28 November: will Michael reveal all to Gavin? And Carla and Tracy are at loggerheads
Next week's episodes see Michael Rodwell (Les Dennis) unable to tell long-lost son Gavin (Oliver Farnworth) the truth about his medical condition, while Steve McDonald's (Simon Gregson) obsession with his sports car accelerates. Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), meanwhile, has a case of the green-eyed monster when it comes to Julie (Katy Cavanagh), and Carla (Alison King) and Tracy (Kate Ford) go to war.
But is Gavin all that he seems? Will the truth come out about Michael's health? Is Steve on a road to nowhere? And are the feuding Carla and Tracy really the new Ken and Mike?
Here's RadioTimes.com's soaps expert David Brown with a 60-second rundown of next week's drama in Weatherfield: