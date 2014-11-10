Corrie's hunk-o-meter spikes again this week with the introduction of Michael Rodwell's son Gavin. He joins Luke and Callum to make up a trip of good-looking guys who have all made their debut in 2014.

Elsewhere, Sally learns the truth about Tim's inability to read or write - but only after she accuses him of having an affair with Anna Windass. And Steve buys a sports car and ends up alienating Michelle in the process. By the end of the week, she's packing her bags and leaving her boyfriend. Will Steve finally own up to suffering with depression?

You can watch below for your 60-second guide to all the upcoming drama in Coronation Street, courtesy of RadioTimes.com's resident soaps expert David Brown.

