Yasmeen faces the police

After all the torment that Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has put her through, it’s no wonder that Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) finally snapped- but few could have predicted it to happen the way it did. Viewers saw Yasmeen attack Geoff with a wine bottle when he pushed her too far and this week, as he lays in a hospital bed with no guarantee of recovery, she faces charges from the police.

Meanwhile, those on the street are fully aware of what has happened due to the ambulance and police cars and several residents are questioned about the couple. As Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) arrives at the police station to assist, he finds that with Yasmeen already admitting guilt when she called 999, he could have his work cut out for him to get her home. Will Yasmeen go to prison and will Geoff pull through?

Alya returns to Weatherfield

When we last saw Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), she was off to Zeedan’s wedding and originally, she wanted Yasmeen to go with her. Geoff saw to it that she didn’t, and she returns apprehensively about what state her gran will be in. She gets more of a shock than she was expecting when she learns what happened between her and Geoff and immediately starts fighting Yasmeen’s corner.

She knows that she needs allies against Geoff and soon finds that she could have one in Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor). She tells Sally everything she knows about Geoff and is adamant that Yasmeen does not have a drinking problem like she has been made out to have. But will Sally listen?

Gary fights for Kelly

Viewers know that Gary Windass (Mikey North) is so keen on looking out for Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) because he killed her father, so much so that he is paying her school fees without anyone knowing. But people start to grow suspicious this week when he starts jumping to her defence, With the truth about what she did to Asha out, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is under pressure to have her evicted for her actions and Gary goes to bat for her- pleading that she be given another chance to make things right. But will questions start to be asked about why he cares as much as he does?

Nina defends Asha

Poor Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) has been through the wringer of late after a topless video made it onto the internet. She and father Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) struggled to communicate after and even her own brother has been giving her a hard time about it. The trouble continues this week when a couple of boys start tormenting her down at the community centre.

Asha is surprised though when Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) punches one of them for their troubles. The two later bond and Asha tells her how low her self esteem is. Her mood is improved though when she finds a sketch of her that she thinks must have been drawn by Nina. But will Nina face trouble for her violent outburst?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street...

David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) has an apology to make when he oversleeps and misses Max’s (Harry McDermott) outreach awards speech. How will David make it up to him?

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) are concerned to be told that Oliver’s keyworker at the nursery doesn’t think he is developing physically fast enough.

