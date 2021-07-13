6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tyrone attacks Fiz’s new man and Emma learns a tragic secret

Could Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) be having second thoughts about dumping Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) after he explodes with jealousy at seeing his ex out with another man?

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) learns a heartbraeking secret about new boyfriend Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford), Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is frantic when son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) disappears, and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is in a tight spot.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 19th – 23rd July 2021.

Tyrone’s jealous rage

With his reputation in ruins after Fiz’s damning newspaper article about being dumped for a younger model, Tyrone has revenge in mind and plans a follow-up piece telling his side of the story – which thankfully Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) talks him out of doing as it’ll just look like sour grapes. And is there any real defence for Ty knocking up his midlife crisis crush?

Fiz looks to a Tyrone-free future with new guy Phill (Jamie Kenna), making her old flame envious when he sees them together in Speed Daal. Bit late for that. Deliberately booking a meal at the bistro for him and Alina knowing Fiz will be there with Phill, Tyrone’s jealousy simmers until Alina strops off, fed up of her man drowning his sorrows and eyeballing his ex. When Ty’s card is embarrassingly declined at the end of the night, Phill gallantly offers to pay the bill – and the drunken Dobbs tries to deck him! Will Tyrone fight to get Fiz back?

Emma learns the truth about Curtis

If you thought Emma’s fun fling with new man Curtis was going to be all Richard Curtis rom-com feelgood vibes you’re sadly mistaken, as this week we learn a tragic secret about the handsome waiter/medical student that takes the sweet storyline into tearjerker territory.

Suspicious his daughter’s fella is cheating on her, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) confronts Curtis who confesses something shocking which he urges he keep to himself. Curtis then breaks up with a baffled Emma (for reasons that we can’t divulge yet), and Steve struggles to uphold his promise. Curtis eventually comes clean and reveals to his girlfriend he’s been hiding something big about his health. And it’s not good news…

Sam kidnapped again?

Nick is overjoyed when he’s allowed to have Sam stay for the week, and finally feels he’s got his son back after his mother threatened to cut off access following that nasty business with Sharon Bentley and the drug gangs. While it’s an adjustment for grieving Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) to allow Sam to take Oliver’s room, the trio are finding their way and life looks good. Until Sam goes missing.

Relax, Sharon hasn’t returned with her trusty taser, the lad is on the flat balcony wearing his headphones without a care in the world, and can’t hear his dad calling out for him. As a frantic search of the street ensues, Nick and Lee fear the worst. Both scarred by their traumatic parental experiences of recent months, what does the future hold for this beleaguered blended family?

Todd gets Billy the sack

Todd is already full of regret about stealing the heat pump for the halfway house Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is opening, just so he could get blackmailing delinquent Will (Ben Hackett) to keep his scandalous secret he framed Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) for assault. But he’s really remorseful when the robbery leads to his boyfriend being told by an unimpressed bishop to resign as archdeacon.

Paul is also blamed for the theft, which Todd is in no hurry to correct anybody about, and incurs the wrath of Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) who blames her foster dad’s ex for costing him his job. Can Todd put this right? Or will he let everyone think Paul is the bad guy? What do you think?!

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

The photo shoot begins for a saucy calendar in which Weatherfield’s menfolk do a ‘Full Monty’, which raises some eyebrows as well as funds for Oliver’s charity. Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) arrives at the garage to find Kev wearing nowt but a cowboy hat and a gormless expression, while Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) gets more than she bargained when she pops to the corner shop and finds proprietor Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) modelling his produce in a very novel way. Shield your eyes, viewers…

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is still languishing in prison accused of the attack that killed Seb, so skanky mum Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) spies a chance to generate some positive publicity for her daughter – and make a quick buck in the process. Grilling the traumatised teen for details on that fateful night, lairy Laura takes a leaf out of Fiz’s book and offers a tell-all story to the Gazette about the tragedy in exchange for cold hard cash. Something tells us this won’t help Kelly’s defence…