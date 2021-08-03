6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd run over and Fiz arrested

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) fights for his life when he’s the victim of a hit and run, but did someone target him deliberately?

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is arrested for the fire that her daughter started, forcing Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) to admit the truth to Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), who is stunned to see a blast from her past, while Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is devastated when her memorial garden created to remember Seb is vandalised.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 9th – 13th August 2021.

Todd run over

Considering his recent behaviour there’s probably a queue from the Kabin to the Trafford Centre of aggrieved folk wanting to teach toxic Todd a lesson, so it’s no surprise he ends up in hospital after being mown down in a hit and run. But it’s not Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) or Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), or even Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), behind the wheel – it’s Shona Platt (Julia Goulding).

Mrs P had clashed with Todd over the car parking chaos on the cobbles but the collision is a genuine accident and she’s mortified. David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) surreptitiously dumps the dented car only for the cops to find it and arrest him, but does Todd remember what happened and want revenge? By the end of the week David is relieved when the police drop the case, while an epiphany has Todd vow to become a better person and win Billy back by being a good boy and doing his community service at the soup kitchen. It’s going to take more than some cream of tomato to atone for all your sins, pal.

Tyrone crumbles as Fiz arrested

Panicking Fiz has fled with firestarter Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan), leaving Tyrone to deflect suspicion from her disturbed daughter for the salon flat blaze that was the catalyst for Alina’s miscarriage. Ty returns the keys to his girlfriend and lies he found them in his coat pocket, which makes paranoid Alina even more convinced someone is out to get her and torched her home deliberately.

Moving into No.9 so Alina feels safer only leads to more awkward questions for Tyrone as she, and canny Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman), clock his story about where Fiz has actually gone doesn’t add up. Tyrone reveals all about horrid Hope’s actions to his non-plussed nana, but when Alina spies Fiz returning to the street she wonders why she lied about being on ‘holiday’ so she dials 999 and her love rival is arrested! Tyrone admits to Alina that Hope started the fire and they’ve covered it up – so will Fiz dob her own daughter in when the cops question her, or take the blame?

Alina’s blast from the past

Alina’s fear she’s being targeted by an arsonist lead her to revisit her people trafficking nightmare from a few years back, when she was held captive in a dodgy nail bar that was a front for a modern slavery ring. Suggesting to PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) the trafficking gang could be responsible for the fire, Alina is then horrified to see her old boss, Rachel Henry (Verity Healy), on the street!

Not realising she was out of prison, Alina is shocked to run into Rachel and publicly accuses of trying to burn her home down as revenge for Ms Pop’s part in bringing down the trafficking network. Remorseful Rachel denies everything, then Alina learns the truth from Ty, but is the corrupt businesswoman back to be more than just a red herring?

Seb’s memorial is trashed

Nina is touched when the community rallies round to help her create a memorial garden for tragic Seb. Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) goes out of her way to assist and is pleased she and her ex are friends again, and makes a great effort to raise funds for the virtuous venture.

However, when Nina learns Asha sold her laptop to help pay for the garden and she still has feelings for her, she angrily wonders if the teen has used the situation just to get close to her again. Meanwhile, Seb’s mum Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) isn’t impressed with the do-gooding and declares it a waste of time, even finding Nina’s moving mural of the deceased in poor taste. So when the garden is trashed by a mystery vandal, could Abi or Asha be to blame?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

After all that effort to ensnare Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott), Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) realises she can do way better when it becomes obvious he’s still hung up on Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), and the only DJ booking he can get is in a kids’ tent at a festival. David Guetta won’t be losing any sleep. Casting her cobra-like gaze around other available options, Daisy homes in on Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) when she learns he’s had a windfall courtesy of his estranged mum. Suddenly the dashing wealthy widower with the good education and cute baby seems like a better prospect than nice-but-dim Ryan…

Taking some time out from work while they process their grief for Oliver and brush with drug dealers sounded like a nice idea, but Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) are bored rigid with doing nothing and decide they need a new challenge. Hearing Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is struggling at the bistro, the pair offer to buy it off her, but the bossy bar manager isn’t impressed with the figure they quote. Counter-offering a 50% share for an exorbitant price puts Lee’s nose out of joint and it looks like there’s no deal, but surely this is planting the seed for Leanne and Debbie to join forces. They’d be like a 21st century Mavis and Rita, only behind the bistro counter instead of the Kabin. And with snazzier clothes. We’re here for it.