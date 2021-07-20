6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd arrested and will Summer die?

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has got away with far too much for far too long, but this week his crimes are finally exposed and he’s forced to face the music. Then tragedy strikes when he finds Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) unconscious – can he save her and his reputation?

James Bailey (Nathan Graham) becomes the victim of racial profiling at the hands of the police, jealous Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is manipulated and the naked calendar is ready to be unveiled…

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 26th – 30th July 2021.

Todd arrested

His wedding to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is five weeks away and Todd is confident he’s managed to protect his perfect life and despatch Will (Ben Hackett) the blackmailer. He’s jumped the gun, as Will realises the untrustworthy undertaker has ripped him off by pleading poverty when he could more than afford the extortion amount originally demanded after Summer lets slip some family financial details.

Will tells stunned Summer how Todd paid him to split up Billy and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) so he could win back the vicar, as well as his recent robbing of the halfway house heat pump, then sends a video to Mr Foreman ahead of the charity calendar launch in Victoria Gardens. Paul ensures the incriminating clip of Todd admitting his wrongdoings to Will is played in front of the whole street, and the game is up for Mr Grimshaw and he’s soon carted off by the cops…

Summer dies?

Billy and Summer are beside themselves to learn the depth of toxic Todd’s manipulations, and agree with heavy hearts they had no choice but to shop him to the police. Summer is especially upset, and throws caution to the wind by downing cider with Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain), despite the high risk to the diabetic teen’s sugar levels.

Back on the cobbles pending further enquiries, Todd is desperate to make amends and is unsurprisingly shunned by his loved ones. Though when he hears from Aadi that he last saw Summer heading home complaining of feeling unwell, Todd rushes to the flat to find her unconscious on the floor – will Summer be OK?

James attacked

Corrie hinted at tackling racial bias earlier this year when Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) was accused of shoplifting and almost forced to give birth in the back office of a supermarket. Now the topic takes centre stage as James and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) have an ugly encounter with the police that appears to be racially motivated.

James is offered big money for an interview with a gay lifestyle magazine, so him and Michael test drive a sports car with an eye on spending his fee on the flashy motor. They’re pulled over by the cops, and when James questions why he’s arrested for obstruction. In the scuffle James falls and injures his leg, and Michael reckons they’ve been profiled and should make a complaint. When footage of the fracas (filmed by a Weatherfield County fan no doubt) appears online a scandal erupts and James lodges a formal grievance. Good cop Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), who witnessed his colleague get unnecessarily heavy-handed, is encouraged to keep quiet and close ranks with the force, while James fears his career could be curtailed by his injury…

Hope manipulates Fiz and Tyrone

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) is upset that Tyrone can barely conceal his jealousy over Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) moving on with new man Phill (Jamie Kenna), and it’s given Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) renewed, er, hope that her estranged parents might reunite. The calculating kid forces them both to help her with a school project so they can spend more time together – what an evil genius.

Hope stokes envious Ty’s temper by including Phill in a picture she draws of the family, then berates her stepdad for spending all his spare cash on his and Alina’s new baby and neglecting her. Let’s not forget Hope has a sinister side, which resurfaces as she secretly rips the head off a teddy meant for the baby and hides it in her backpack when nobody’s looking. Yikes…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) eyes a cash payout for selling her story to the papers about daughter Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) and her part in the hate crime attack that killed Seb, and when Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) discovers his mate on the Gazette has been collared by the mouthy mum he tells Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor). Livid Laura is arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and she’s convinced Kel’s foster mum reported her to social services – but Our Toyah isn’t the only person disgusted at her questionable parenting…

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) and Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) are disappointed when the launch party for the saucy charity calendar, featuring the men of Weatherfield flashing their flesh for a good cause, is curtailed by the revelation of Todd’s crimes, and there’s a pretty poor turnout of the participants. Thinking they’ve missed their chance to publicise the venture, the pair are boosted when Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) apologise for missing the event and put posters up in their windows plugging the product. So all’s well that ends well, but will ITV actually release the calendar for real? Fingers un-crossed.