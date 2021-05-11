6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sam kidnapped and Asha turns against Corey

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) is in danger this week when Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) arranges for him to be kidnapped to lure his family out of hiding in order to get her drug dealing nephew Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) out of prison. Will the plan work?

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) reveals the real reason she’s defending boyfriend Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) after the hate crime attacked that killed Seb, and Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is released as Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) faces temptation…

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 17th – 21st May 2021.

Sam kidnapped

Sharon stoops seriously low in her quest to track down Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) this week by seducing Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) – a sure sign she’s truly morally bankrupt. Inviting herself over for a flirty drink, Shaz sneakily accesses Aadi Alahan’s (Adam Hussain) console and contacts Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) through his online gaming account. It sounds ingenious, but ultimately proves a dead end and it’s back to square one.

Despite her insistence it’s a step too far, Harvey forces his anxious auntie to target young Sam as bait to lure Lee and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) out of hiding, and the little lad is snatched in broad daylight and bundled into a van. Consumed with guilt, Sharon plays the concerned family friend as Sam’s disappearance is reported to the police. As word reaches Nick in the hideout his son is missing, will he risk everyone’s safety by breaking cover to search for him?

Asha manipulates Corey

The awful hate crime attack that claimed Seb’s life and almost killed Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) continues to have major repercussions across the cobbles, especially for Asha. The teen has seemingly sided with bullying boyfriend Corey and buys his story he had no part in the assault, and unimpressed Aadi admonishes his twin sister for defending her fella.

A nation will breathe a sigh of relief when Asha admits to her sibling she actually hates Corey and is only pretending to believe he’s innocent. The resourceful teen is playing a long game of earning his trust in the hope he slips up and admits the truth, then justice can finally be done for Seb and Nina. But is brave Asha putting herself in danger?

Johnny comes home

All those lonely nights while her husband has been in prison are taking their toll on Jenny, and she’s enjoying the amorous attention of lodger Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) a little more than a married woman should. Just as the chemistry between the pair threatens to boil over, who should walk through the door but the aforementioned hubby, fresh from the clink – here’s Johnny!

The discovery that Ronnie has a wife (albeit estranged) also complicates the situation, and Jenny is desperate to dispatch her tenant to avoid temptation. While Mrs Connor overcompensates in welcoming Johnny home, Ronnie considers leaving Weatherfield altogether – until Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) throws his brother an olive branch and allows him to live in his campervan. Can Ronnie and Jenny keep away from each other?

Tyrone torn between Alina and Fiz

Keen to move into their own little love nest (pass the sick bucket), Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) pushes Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) to look for a new flat. However, she tearfully admits she’s not ready to leave her home as it reminds her of former flatmate Seb, and she finds the memories comforting in the wake of his tragic death.

There’s another snag when landlady Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) reveals she’s selling the salon flat, but Ty decides to buy it to keep his precious Alina happy and secure their future. Trouble is he needs an £8,000 deposit and he still has to provide for Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and the kids he walked out on. Where do Tyrone’s priorities lie? Considering his recent errors of judgment, we think we know the answer.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) aren’t sure how much more they can take of lazy houseguest Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) and her slovenly ways, and reckon if she doesn’t start pulling her weight she’s out. Unfortunately, Cathy is still rattled by her trolling nightmare so the ladies can’t bring themselves to deliver her marching orders. Personally, we would’ve kicked her to the curb when she bought those hideous matching dressing gowns…

The sheen starts to diminish for Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) when it comes to Double Glammy cosmetics, the pyramid-selling scheme he’s been pushing for months that’s left him friendless, homeless and penniless. Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) suggests he rope in old mate Carol (Emma Hartley-Miller), who he met while living on the streets, but Mr Tully shamefully confides in her being a sales rep is not the fast track to financial glory he purports it to be. So when dastardly Daisy goes behind his back and signs up gullible Carol, he’s not happy…