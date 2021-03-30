6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne flees Weatherfield and it’s all over for Fiz and Tyrone

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is in danger when drug dealer Harvey (Will Mellor) finds out she’s a secret police informant, forcing her and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) to plot their escape from Weatherfield.

Advertisement

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) has a big decision to make, Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) gets worrying news about his health, and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is heartbroken when Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) calls it day…

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 5th – 9th April 2021.

Leanne flees the street

Feeling the pressure of the police sting to bust Harvey’s drug network, Leanne alerts the cops to a major narcotics haul being delivered to her flat, while trying not to raise suspicion among the dealers.

Lee panics when Harvey insists on taking Simon to pick up the product and begs she go in her son’s place, but to no avail. When the collection goes awry, angry Harvey tells Leanne he reckons someone set him up, forcing her to come clean she’s the grass! With her and Si’s lives at risk, Leanne knows the only way to stay safe is to leave Weatherfield for good. How will her family react when they discover how deeply in danger Leanne is?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will Nick choose?

After thinking Harvey was Leanne’s new fella, Nick had given up hope on rekindling their relationship. When he learns his ex is knee-deep in a narcotics investigation that almost got her killed, Mr Tilsley reels – then learns she’s got to go into hiding.

Declaring his undying love to Lee, Nick pleads for her to take him back so they can deal with this almighty mess together. But too much is already at stake and Leanne tells Nick he has to let her go – unless he’s prepared to say goodbye to Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), the son he’s only just found. When it comes to the crunch, who will Nick choose – his childhood sweetheart, or his child?

Tyrone tells Fiz they’re finished

Fiz frantically packs for the family holiday she hopes will help her and Tyrone reconnect, but it’s going to take more than a fortnight in a caravan to mend their rocky relationship after he kissed another woman.

His heart going out to Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) when she’s investigated by immigration for tax evasion (and it’s not Fiz who’s behind it, you’ll be surprised to hear…), Ty realises how deep his feelings run for the pretty Ms Pop. Asked once and for all by Fiz who he wants to be with, Tyrone admits he’s in love with Alina… Can it really be curtains for one of the cobbles’ most beloved couples?

Peter vows to fight

As well as saying goodbye to his son as Simon is forced to flee, Peter has lots on his plate this week and decides it’s time to step up. First he’s fighting for his relationship with Carla Connor (Alison King), who quits the factory so she doesn’t have any reason to associate with old flame Lucas Kempton (Glen Wallace) who’s offer to whisk her away to Devon almost destroyed them.

Then he’s told by doctors his liver function isn’t improving so a transplant is his last hope – and there’s no guarantee he’s even going to be eligible for one. Absorbing the shock, defiant Peter tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) he’s not giving up and vows to fight for his future – after all, him and Carla have got a wedding to plan. But will he even make it to the big day…?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

When a brick is hurled through the Kabin window, guilty Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) confesses she was behind the nasty social media comments about the McDonalds, not wanting gallant Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) to continue taking the blame. Despite her genuine remorse and regret, the community turns on Cathy, led – of course – by an unforgiving Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford). Alex Warner (Liam Bairstow) leaps to his auntie’s defence, only for him to become the victim of abusive trolls, who launch a new wave of hate towards Cathy now she’s exposed…

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is concerned that Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) is back with sleaze bag Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), and dumps Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) as she thinks her ex wouldn’t have gone on the rebound if she hadn’t seen her move on so quick. Disappointed their dalliance has been cut short Seb tries to talk Nina into giving him another chance – and she eventually relents. Which will probably push vulnerable Asha even closer to Corey the cad.