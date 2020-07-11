Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 13th and Friday 17th July.

Geoff plots his next move

With his family starting to doubt his innocence over the wine bottle attack that put Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) behind bars, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) changes tactic this week and begins to try and worm his way back into her life. Knowing that she is due to have a call with Alya (Sair Khan), Geoff steals her phone and intercepts it, using the moment to let her know that not only does he still love her, but that he wants her back and plans to drop the charges. Whilst Geoff soon learns that getting the charges dropped may not be as simple as he thought, he arranges for Yasmeen to be given a secret phone in her cell and tells her he plans to get help so they can give their marriage a proper go. While Yasmeen is shaken to hear from him, his words seem to have an impact on her. Will she be tricked into believing Geoff's lies once again?

The end of Toyah's fostering dream?

It has been a traumatic time of late for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), since learning Oliver has mitochondrial disease. Wanting children of their own, Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) have started to look into fostering but after hearing about Oliver, Toyah has started to question whether they should put their plans on hold for the sake of her sister. Imran decides that he should carefully broach the subject with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) who sympathises with them and advises Toyah talk to Leanne about it. She nervously agrees to do so and explains to her that it was something they were planning but given Oliver's condition, they think it's for the best they put it on hold. Leanne does concede that the timing is terrible but stands firm that they should not give up their dream for her. Will Toyah be convinced to move ahead with the fostering idea?

Will Abi say a final goodbye?

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) got a shock last week when she recognised the name of a customer as the man who adopted her two children. Refusing to go to the job, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) went in her place and soon learned the shocking news that the family were emigrating to Australia. Torn over whether to tell her what he has discovered, he did end up passing the information on and now Abi has to face whether she can see the kids again for one final goodbye. She goes to see Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and tells him they are leaving, explaining the parents have agreed they can say goodbye before they go. Whether Abi can go through with it remains to be seen but problems soon begin to show between her and Seb when she agrees to move in with Kevin. For Seb, this is a sign she has moved on from one family to another and he makes his thoughts known. How will Abi respond?

Will Adam learn what Gary did?

The walls have been slowly closing in on Gary Windass (Mikey North) for some time now following his murder of loanshark Rick Neelan. This week, Adam Barlow (Sam Roberston) gets one step closer to discovering the truth when Gary's money troubles have an impact on the factory, Hoping that increasing the rent at Underworld will give him a bit of breathing space to meet the demands of Laura (Kel Allen), all this does is further convince Adam that Gary has gotten himself involved in some dodgy dealings, especially when he hears that Rick has been indirectly sending money pay for his daughter's school fees. Continuing to try and get close to Laura, he presses her on how the money is delivered and she tells him it is done via a safety deposit box - something Adam is quick to take a picture of. Is he about to learn the shocking truth about Gary? Meanwhile, Carla Connor (Alison King) takes over Underworld temporarily and plans to do all she can to prevent them from meeting Gary's demands.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) feels guilty when she sees how upset Michael (Ryan Russell) is that a reunion with Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) is not on the cards. Despite her insistence that she does not want them back together, she decides to put his happiness first and reaches out to Grace herself. Will she able to get them both back on the same page?

Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) may be back, but Johnny (Richard Hawley) is not with her. Rather than focus on how annoyed she is, she turns her attentions to Scott (Tom Roberts) and making sure he behaves and pays while staying at the B&B.

