6 Coronation Street spoilers: Carla and Peter’s wedding and Tyrone declares his love for Alina

Will it be second time lucky for Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and Carla Connor (Alison King) as they prepare to get married? With the groom in dire need of a liver transplant and the bride accused of cheating, it’s not looking good.

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) gives Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) false hope for the future while declaring his love to Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) is shaken when an online troll sends her a funeral wreath.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 12th – 16th April 2021.

Wedding drama for Carla and Peter

The Barlows gather, albeit most of them via video call, for Peter’s assessment for a liver transplant, without which he’s basically a goner. However, the important appointment descends into chaos when Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) accuses Carla of cheating on his brother with old flame Lucas Kempton (Glen Wallace), before Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) wades in. Sounds like a COVID-friendly virtual version of that classic scene of the clan airing their dirty laundry at Peter’s AA meeting a few years back.

Putting the squabbling behind them, Peter and Carla press on with plans for their intimate wedding at the end of the week, despite Daniel’s fears the groom isn’t well enough. Carla arrives at the hotel venue and is given away by a proud Roy Cropper (David Neilson), but as the couple say their vows Peter starts to deteriorate and it’s clear they’re on borrowed time… Will he live long enough to say ‘I do’?

Tyrone deceives Fiz

Fiz is a mess without Tyrone, so her heart leaps when he agrees to move back in for the sake of the kids. Even though he insists this is not a romantic reconciliation, Fiz crosses her fingers it’s only a matter of time before her fella comes to his senses and realises his attraction to Alina was just a blip.

Sadly that’s not the case, as Ty sneaks round to see Alina and declares she’s the one he loves, and he’s only living with Fiz temporarily to give Hope and Ruby a bit of stability. So with Fiz full of false hope and booking couples counselling with Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor), Tyrone quickly regrets his decision and wonders how he can keep Alina in his life. The rotter.

Cathy’s sinister threat

The trolling takes an even more sinister turn for Cathy when a funeral wreath is delivered to the Kabin. Arch-enemy Tracy denies behind behind the sick prank, so who is? Take your pick, as hatred for Ms Matthews is spreading like butter on a bacon barm.

Perturbed Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) reports the online abuse of his partner to the police, but Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) says they’re pretty much powerless to do anything about it. After a creepily convincing ‘deepfake’ video of Cathy racks up the views, it all gets too much and she flees the cobbles to escape the haters. Brian wants to report her as a missing person, but Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is hiding something about her disappearance – will she come clean?

Michael finds out who’s the daddy

The DNA results are in and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) is about to find out once and for all if Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) or ‘Uncle’ Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) is his biological dad. Only he can’t bring himself to open the envelope so he gets little brother James Bailey (Nathan Graham) to open it for him. What does it say?

You’ll have to tune in to find out, but suffice to say Michael must then deliver the news to Ed, whatever the outcome. The beleaguered builder is hurt he went behind his back, and is tempted back to some bad old habits. Suspecting he’s gambling again, Michael confronts Ed when Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) clocks he’s taken a grand out of the joint account. Has he been bitten by the betting bug again?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Quirky couple Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) continue their off-kilter courtship, which hits a bump this week when the waitress announces she’s off to see a goth band on her own. Wanting to take an interest in her life, Seb asks if he can go with her. Nina can barely contain her giggles at the thought of Seb sticking out among her subcultural peers at the gig, and tries to politely tell him he’s a bit conventional for her crowd… Will Seb goth up for his girl?

Young lovers Craig and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) aren’t exactly looking at a rosy future. First, the copper’s potential new promotion to CID could be in jeopardy if he doesn’t admit to his bosses his girlfriend has a criminal record. And second, Faye could be facing a harsher sentence for assaulting Ray Crosby than feared, as the villain pleads not guilty to attempted rape…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.