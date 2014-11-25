Tracy has been at loggerheads with Carla ever since the Underworld boss reported Rob to the police after he confessed to the murder of Tina McIntyre. But it seems that Tracy’s act of vandalism will reveal a fresh layer to their fractious relationship.

Says Ford “Carla’s obviously gobsmacked to find Tracy in the factory and in such a state,” says Ford, revealing what happens when Carla catches Tracy in the act. “The factory really is in a mess and Carla loses it when she sees what’s happens because she obviously has a lot of pent-up anger as well. Carla’s sick of being blamed by Tracy for what did, so the two women battle it out. Carla threatens to phone the police and Tracy just completely breaks down. I think it’s the first time the two women have really let their walls down with one another.”

So could Tracy and Carla actually end up putting the past behind them as a result of this latest stand-off? “I think it would be an unlikely friendship. They’ve just got such a big past and they’ve shared so much hatred for one another over the years.”

