However, speaking recently about the plotline, producer Stuart Blackburn revealed that the battle for Max will be a long one:

“Callum is Max’s father and he’s the one on the birth certificate. And when we did our research, we discovered that David has got very few rights.

"The side of Callum that’s truthful is that he starts to fall in love with Max, so we’ll see a massive custody battle prior to the return of Kylie.”

