Coronation Street spoilers: has Callum's temper cost him custody of Max? First look pictures
David feels that he's scored a victory during the pair's first mediation session
David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is to be left worried in the weeks to come when he receives a letter from his solicitor suggesting mediation with Callum (Sean Ward).
The pair have been at war of late over custody of young Max, but when Callum and David attend their first mediation session events take a surprising turn. Despite David usually being the one who's usually quick to temper, it's Callum who loses his cool in the meeting. One-nil to David?
However, speaking recently about the plotline, producer Stuart Blackburn revealed that the battle for Max will be a long one:
“Callum is Max’s father and he’s the one on the birth certificate. And when we did our research, we discovered that David has got very few rights.
"The side of Callum that’s truthful is that he starts to fall in love with Max, so we’ll see a massive custody battle prior to the return of Kylie.”
More like this
Watch a 60-seond rundown of all the coming week's drama on Coronation Street below.
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and gossip.