Sarah-Louise's daughter will claim that she was having a miserable time of it in Milan and will make an attempt to butter up Audrey in order to gain sympathy. But Gail has a certain amount of scepticism where her granddaughter is concerned.

"No, Gail's not having any of it and she's the one who books her on a flight back home," continues Worth. "Audrey is more taken in by Bethany but Gail sees through it."

However, the actress herself couldn't be happier to have her screen family reunited - the return of Bethany set to precede a comeback for Tina O'Brien as Sarah Lou. "I'm absolutely delighted to have Bethany and Sarah back on the Street. I've stayed in touch with Tina since she left so I'm thrilled that she's back as part of the Platt family. And Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany is delightful.

"It's just wonderful to be part of such a fantastic family played by such a talented group of actors."

