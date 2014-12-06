The ladies became “good muckers” when Liz was over in Spain and they’ve had each other’s backs ever since. Indeed, when Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) tries to trick Erica into making a move on Liz’s boyfriend Tony Stewart (Terence Maynard), she’s having none of it. “Liz herself says ‘Erica would never do that’,” explains King. “She’s got morals.”

Erica’s clearly at home in a bar too (her tipple of choice a white wine), with King laughing, “I think there’s only two scenes where I haven’t got a glass in my hand. She’s got a good sense of humour; she’s straight-talking and humorous. She’s wanting to live life to the full.”

With Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride) currently absent from the Street, King says Liz needs a new "playmate”. And it seems the playfulness extends to when the cameras aren’t rolling, with King admitting she’s been in stitches with Callard. Particularly during filming alongside Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) with whom Erica starts a festive fling.

“I was laughing out loud and so was Bev because Ben was between the pair of us and you could just see him going, ‘Oh my god, I’m just really scared.” Let's hope we get them scaring Norris next, eh?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: