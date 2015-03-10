Coronation Street spoilers: domestic abuse plot for Simon and Leanne
Twelve-year-old Simon will target his stepmother in scenes to be shown this summer
Coronation Street producer Stuart Blackburn has revealed that Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is to be at the centre of an upcoming plotline that will see her experience domestic violence at the hands of stepson Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).
Leanne - who is currently Simon's sole guardian following the exit of the 12-year-old's dad Peter (Chris Gascoyne) in 2014 - will begin to be targeted this summer.
Blackburn revealed the details of the storyline of the storyline on ITV's This Morning, where he said: "This summer is going to see Coronation Street at its classic best.
"It's going to be a mixture of romance, of comedy and of drama. And out of that drama, Leanne Battersby is going to find herself at the centre of a domestic abuse story. But this is a story with a twist. The perpetrator is Leanne's 12-year-old stepson Simon."
The character of Simon has himself been the victim of violence in 2013 when he was beaten by Faye Windass and Grace Piper and then forced to wear a dress.
