Blackburn revealed the details of the storyline of the storyline on ITV's This Morning, where he said: "This summer is going to see Coronation Street at its classic best.

"It's going to be a mixture of romance, of comedy and of drama. And out of that drama, Leanne Battersby is going to find herself at the centre of a domestic abuse story. But this is a story with a twist. The perpetrator is Leanne's 12-year-old stepson Simon."

The character of Simon has himself been the victim of violence in 2013 when he was beaten by Faye Windass and Grace Piper and then forced to wear a dress.

