But it isn’t long before she’s catching the eye of the Bistro owner, all of which leads to a moment of passion in the back room at the Rovers. Is Liz about to have more overnight guests than she’d bargained for?

Of Nick’s fling with Erica, actor Ben Price says: “He’s just enjoying the moment and she’s perfect for him. She’s light, funny, has been around a bit and she’s an adult about things. He’s still got issues, so he’s not looking for anything serious. I think he’s still struggling with himself and how he feels, so he just wants a laugh and a bit of fun.”

On the topic of Erica’s upcoming Christmas on Coronation Street, Claire King adds: “Erica will have an absolute ball. Yes, she’s going to have fun, she has been through quite a few tough times and she’s come back to see her friend Liz. So she just wants to have fun…and she does!”

More like this

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below: