The upcoming storyline will see Jason come to blows with dad Tony (Terence Maynard) after leaping to the wrong conclusion that he's been having an affair with Eva. And an embittered Todd (Bruno Langley) has, of course, been stirring the situation from the sidelines, encouraging his brother to believe that Eva has strayed. But it looks like Jason's rash actions will ruin his relationship.

"Eva is utterly shocked and disgusted with Jason’s behaviour. She wants to spend the rest of her life with Jason. The way he reacts and the fact he didn’t trust her has broken her heart," continues Tyldesley. "Once Jason knows the truth, he panics. He loves Eva just as much as she loves him and he knows he's messed up on a huge scale. He's scared he'll lose her now. And yet nobody has any idea that Todd is hugely responsible for the mess. It will be very interesting to see what happens if anyone eventually does find out! Methinks the poop may hit the fan - big time!"

In a last-ditch attempt to salvage things, Jason reveals that he's booked surprise tickets to New York for him and Eva. But Jase is to be left mortified when Eva decides not to go with him. `'Eva can’t help but be touched by this amazing gesture. In any other circumstances, she would be utterly thrilled. But she doesn’t show it - she is so hurt by Jason's behaviour that she can’t see past her anger with him at present. He's shocked and devastated when she turns him down."

Instead, Eva makes plans to go and stay with her gran Gloria in France - an exit necessitated by the fact that Catherine Tyldesley is expecting her first child in a matter of weeks."I’ve had a really good pregnancy," she says. "I’m very fit and healthy, but I can’t deny that it has been very tiring at times. Especially with the more emotional scenes! It was sometimes hard to stop crying because you have to go to a bit of a dark place. Poor baby was very confused, I imagine!"

So can we expect tears when Eva says farewell to both Jason and Weatherfield? "In some of the final scenes between Jason and Eva, Jonathan Harvey's writing had me in bits. It was very emotional. It was also sad for me because I won't be working with Ryan for a while - I'm going to miss him a lot!"

Not that Eva will be gone for good. In fact, Tyldesley is already anticipating the character's comeback once she herself makes a return from maternity leave. "I can’t wait to see her storm back onto those cobbles. I’m really hoping for some more fab storylines when I return. I’m sure I'll be ready for it!"

