The scenes are to lead to actress Paula Lane's temporary exit from the soap as she heads off on maternity leave. On the topic of Kylie's departure, Lane says: "“I won’t say too much, but it’s incredibly emotional, raw and very sad."

Michelle, meanwhile, confuses Steve's friendliness for affection and leans in for an ill-judged kiss at the Rovers. But there's no denying the attraction between Gavin and Steph, who are puckering up in the Bistro.

Advertisement

You can watch the promo below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second guide to next week's drama on Coronation Street: