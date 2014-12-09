Coronation Street spoilers: brand-new Christmas 2014 trailer released
The festive promo sees David and Callum fight, while Michelle misreads Steve's signals
ITV has released a new trailer that spotlights all the festive drama to be found this year in Weatherfield.
Christmas Day's episodes of Coronation Street will see Kylie's past catching up with her as bad boy drug-dealing ex-boyfriend Callum introduces himself to the Platt family. As can be seen from the footage, David is certainly not very happy about that.
The scenes are to lead to actress Paula Lane's temporary exit from the soap as she heads off on maternity leave. On the topic of Kylie's departure, Lane says: "“I won’t say too much, but it’s incredibly emotional, raw and very sad."
Michelle, meanwhile, confuses Steve's friendliness for affection and leans in for an ill-judged kiss at the Rovers. But there's no denying the attraction between Gavin and Steph, who are puckering up in the Bistro.
You can watch the promo below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second guide to next week's drama on Coronation Street: