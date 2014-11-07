Coronation Street spoilers: an angry Todd returns home from hospital - watch the scene
The Grimshaws get the blame for Todd's attack in a sneak peek at Wednesday's episode
After his attack during last Friday's episode, Todd Grimshaw (Bruno Langley) will arrive home from hospital next week feeling extremely resentful towards his family.
As Jason (Ryan Thomas) and Eileen (Sue Cleaver) flap around him, wanting him to feel settled. Todd tells them they don’t have to do this and if they cared that much then he wouldn’t be in this situation in the first place. Jason tells Eileen that it isn’t her fault, but it's plain to see that his mum is gutted...
You can see a clip from the episode (set to air on Wednesday 12 November) below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second countdown of all next week's drama in Weatherfield.
