After his attack during last Friday's episode, Todd Grimshaw (Bruno Langley) will arrive home from hospital next week feeling extremely resentful towards his family.

Advertisement

As Jason (Ryan Thomas) and Eileen (Sue Cleaver) flap around him, wanting him to feel settled. Todd tells them they don’t have to do this and if they cared that much then he wouldn’t be in this situation in the first place. Jason tells Eileen that it isn’t her fault, but it's plain to see that his mum is gutted...