Knowing that Sally suspects something is going on, Tim tries to back out of his reading lesson, but Anna refuses to let him, pointing out that he’s doing it for Faye.

When Tim calls in at the factory with flowers for Sally, her suspicions are only heightened. And the situation is made even worse when, later that day, Sally puts on a sexy dress and surprises Tim with a romantic meal. Aware that he should be at Anna’s for a reading lesson, Tim acts shiftily…

By Wednesday, an embarrassed Tim is embarking on his first reading lesson with Anna. But he lies to Sally, telling her that he’s out cleaning windows. And when Sally checks Tim’s sponge and finds it bone dry, she wonders where he’s really been.

By the end of the week, the fact that Anna is missing from the café at the same time as Tim is also absent, Sally puts two and two together and comes up with five – convinced that Tim is having an affair. Is this the end for Sally and Tim’s relationship?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama below:

