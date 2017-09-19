Coronation Street shock: will Andy's new plan secure his release?
What will Phelan make of Andy's offer?
Incarcerated Andy Carver will make a fresh bid for freedom on next week's Coronation Street by coming up with a reckless new plan.
After being recaptured by villainous Pat Phelan following his recent failed escape attempt, Andy has been at an impasse as to what his next course of action should be.
But upcoming scenes see Andy concoct a scheme whereby Phelan will free him from the cellar but be guaranteed of his silence when Andy commits of crime of is own.
Phelan is left shocked as Andy then argues that he couldn't grass Pat up to the police without implicating himself.
With Phelan obviously reluctant to kill his prisoner, will he take advantage of Andy's offer?
More like this
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.