But upcoming scenes see Andy concoct a scheme whereby Phelan will free him from the cellar but be guaranteed of his silence when Andy commits of crime of is own.

Phelan is left shocked as Andy then argues that he couldn't grass Pat up to the police without implicating himself.

With Phelan obviously reluctant to kill his prisoner, will he take advantage of Andy's offer?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

