But what they aren't expecting is to find so much evidence of Will's disturbing behaviour - in particular, a collection of photographs of Steve with his eyes scratched out!

And Corrie fans look set to be left on tenterhooks when Will gets a call from his next-door neighbour reporting intruders on his property.

As Will makes decides to return home, will Steve and Leanne be caught in the middle of their investigation? Or will Michelle manage to come up with a new distraction?

More like this

Watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.