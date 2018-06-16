In this sneak peek clip, Johnny can be seen railing and telling his family that if Aidan wasn't aware that he had a child, then Eva is effectively to blame for his death.

Johnny is distraught after Aidan's death

The bitterness and ill feeling will lead to a fight for Susie's future as Johnny takes on Eva where custody is concerned. But, as Catherine Tyldesley explained recently, her character will come out fighting:

"Eva is so ready, she has already given Susie up once, so she is not prepared to lose her little girl again. She is ready to play hard ball, much to everyone’s shock. If it was me, nobody would ever take my little boy away – I would stop at nothing."