But don't go expecting Michelle to remain ignorant for long! Speaking about what happens next, actress Kym Marsh told RadioTimes.com: "Will goes out of the room and tells Michelle to put some music on.

"But she finds this book full of paparazzi-style photos of her. She's absolutely horrified and terrified and now trapped in her house."

Commenting on the finale of the story, Marsh said viewers can expect "weirdness" and "terror", promising that fans will be "on the edge of their seats".

More like this

Advertisement

Watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's an interview with Kym Marsh from the set of Coronation Street. And don't forget to watch our 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on the ITV soap.