"I am the new owner, so you'd best start getting used to it." And so begins a new era at Underworld on Coronation Street, which sees Alya Nazir taking charge after ousting the Connors. As Corrie fans know, Aidan left the factory to Alya in his will - and despite Carla's best efforts to keep this info under wraps, Alya has now discovered the truth and will waste no time in claiming what she feels is rightfully hers.

The upcoming drama sees Alya paying Gary to change the locks at the factory, explaining to him the details of Aidan's will. And by Wednesday, the likes of Carla, Jenny and Kate will all be seen confronting Alya and demanding to know what she's playing at.