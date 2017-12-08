But a concerned David wasn't at all happy about news of the upcoming marriage, what with him knowing all about Gary's recent one-night stand with Nicola, that has left her expecting his baby.

In the end, David did decide to put his sister in the picture about the man she was intending to marry, revealing all about how he'd got another woman pregnant.

Needless to say, Sarah was distraught to hear the news and ended up showing Gary the door, despite his protestations that they could work things out.

Viewers will now have to wait until Monday to see whether Gary will be forgiven. Although he's going to have convince both Sarah and David before he's allowed to cross the threshold of number eight again...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

