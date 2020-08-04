At a recent press event, O'Brien spoke to RadioTimes.com and other journalists about how things are for Sarah in the aftermath of the accident, and how Sarah handles feeling so conflicted about what to do regarding Gary.

"Because Gary saved her life and told her his feelings, she doesn’t know what to do for the best," O'Brien says of Sarah's thoughts in the aftermath of the accident. "She’s caught. She says to someone, ‘He’s under my skin’, and she would have said she’d never go back to what ended as a toxic relationship. But with his PTSD, and that she loved him, she doesn’t want to betray him. She is very torn, especially as Adam’s suspicions are growing."

"She loves her husband, and they married recently, but she knows he is gunning for Gary and would do anything to get him sent to prison. She knows if she tells him the whole truth –including Callum – it would open a whole can of worms so she doesn’t know what to do. It’s tough on her."

More like this

Callum, of course, was a drug dealer who died and had his body buried under the garage by a group of characters that included Sarah. Gary has known about her involvement in his demise for some time, but Adam remains oblivious.

With both Gary and Sarah sharing dark secrets from their past, could a reveal of what Gary did leave Sarah open to having her own past misdeeds exposed? Considering how murky Gary's behaviour is, we wouldn't put it past him using this knowledge to his advantage.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.