And while he recovers and slowly learns to trust the world again, there's a devastating bombshell he doesn't know about yet.

Ryan Connor (played by Ryan Prescott) has been going through a difficult time on Coronation Street following his acid attack ordeal.

He thought he'd been texting former fling Crystal who lives in Ibiza, hoping to one day rekindle their attraction.

However, he's actually being duped, and has been texting Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) who decided to pretend to be Crystal out of pity for Ryan who'd lost everything with the attack.

As soap fans know all too well, secrets don't stay hidden for long, and there's bound to be devastating scenes on the way when Ryan eventually finds out it's Daisy who's been catfishing him.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Prescott opened up about how Ryan will react when he does find out he's being lied to in the most devious way.

When asked how Ryan will feel, Prescott said: "Humiliation, embarrassment. Daisy is one of the only real relationships he has in his life at the moment, so it adds insult to injury.

"I think that because he does develop a genuine interest and a genuine relationship with this so-called Crystal over the phone, it hurts even more. Finding out it was someone else is a complicated storyline.

"It takes time for Ryan to actually find out that it's Daisy. But when he does, he's not a happy bunny. He's not only lost someone he thought he had a chance with, that has kind of given him the only optimism he had in his life, but also he's kind of lost one of his closest friends, and one of the only people that are in his life. It's a difficult circumstance."

With Ryan already distrustful, how will he move on?

"It's that peaks and troughs of trying your best to get yourself up to have enough courage to face the world. And then after all these little things happen, it just keeps knocking him back. He just wants to hide away," Prescott explained.

