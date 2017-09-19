Now, it looks as though these two unpredictable personalities are going to square off in tense scenes.

"I think half of the audience will be thinking, 'Good, Phelan should kill him off, I don't like him!' and the other half will think, 'No! Not Daniel!'" said actor Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel.

Daniel (Rob Mallard) was recently revealed to be guilty of trying to kill dad Ken

Recent paparazzi photos caught Mallard filming scenes that saw Daniel heading to an old folks' home in the back of a taxi, with Phelan (Connor McIntyre) hot on his tail.

Neither the reasons for Daniel's trip nor Phelan's motives for following him have been made clear, but Mallard has high hopes that he'll emerge unscathed.

"I've survived an attempted murder of the longest-running character in soap, so hopefully I'll survive this," Mallard said to Inside Soap. "It's just a scrape with a Scouser - I'm sure I'll be fine..."

