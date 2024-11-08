Drunk and sitting out in the cold, Billy couldn't believe his eyes, marvelling at the sight of Paul, looking just as he had before his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Paul danced in front of him, before turning serious as he ordered Billy to get moving or he would die where he sat.

Billy made no effort to help himself, but Paul urged him to think of adoptive daughter Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby).

Feeling that life wasn't worth living without Paul, Billy poured out his grief and anguish, telling Paul how much he missed him as Paul returned the sentiment.

As his guilt overwhelmed him, Billy confessed that he tried to kiss Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) on the day of Paul's funeral. Paul's spirit revealed that he already knew, and he forgave him.

"I don't want your forgiveness, I just want you back!" Billy sobbed, before saying he just wanted to sleep.

"Don't! You'll never wake up," exclaimed Paul's ghost.

Holding onto a half-asleep Billy, Paul encouraged him to say the goodbye he had missed out on the day Paul died. Billy declared his love, detailing just how much joy they had had together before their time was cruelly cut short.

Billy soon lost consciousness, with Paul desperately trying to wake him.

Meanwhile, Paul's mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) woke from a strange dream and picked up a voicemail from a worried Todd.

Suddenly feeling she knew where Billy was, Bernie rushed off, and found Billy just in time. At the flat, trainee paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) took charge while they waited for the ambulance.

Although Billy had hypothermia, the arriving paramedic felt that enough had been done to warm him up, so he avoided a trip to the hospital.

In the morning, Bernie and Billy had a heart-to-heart. As Billy shared that he had spoken to Paul in person, Bernie explained that Paul had visited her in a dream, ultimately helping her to come to Billy's rescue.

Bernie told Billy he was one of her own kids now, and they shared a laugh over Paul's dance moves during the apparition.

When it started raining, Bernie insisted it was a sign from Paul, and the pair ran out into the rain and shouted their love for him, truly believing that Paul was at peace now.

