Sunday's episode will see Andy once again begging for help and voicing his fears that Pat will just let him die.

You can get a sneak peek look at Phelan's response right here first - will the Weatherfield allow history to repeat itself? Or is Andy going to be set free?

Watch the scene from Sunday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.