Coronation Street: Phelan to kill Andy? Watch the brand-new scene
Get a sneak peek look at the next Pat and Andy showdown
Is poor Andy Carver about to suffer the same fate as Michael Redwell in tomorrow's Coronation Street?
Corrie fans have seen Phelan keeping Andy prisoner and refuse to get him much-needed antibiotics, instead opting to dig a hole (or should that be grave?) in the garden.
Sunday's episode will see Andy once again begging for help and voicing his fears that Pat will just let him die.
You can get a sneak peek look at Phelan's response right here first - will the Weatherfield allow history to repeat itself? Or is Andy going to be set free?
Watch the scene from Sunday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street
