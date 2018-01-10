But looking on is villainous Pat Phelan, who ratcheted up his body count last Friday when he shot Luke and blew his car up.

But perhaps Phelan won't be remaining at liberty for much longer: this evening's drama also sees Seb start to wonder if Pat knows more than he's letting on, while next week's episodes see him quizzed by the police over Luke's untimely demise. Will his crimes finally be exposed?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.