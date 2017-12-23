Asked whether Billy believes he's going to die, actor Daniel Brocklebank said recently: "His head is in a bit of a whirlwind anyway so he’s not thinking clearly.

"I don’t think he knows what the hell is going on. Once that car is reversed up to the edge of the cliff, then in that moment he possibly thinks ‘this is it’ and starts praying. You would, though, wouldn’t you?"

So will Billy not be making it through to New Year? Or will Peter pull himself and his captive back from the brink?

