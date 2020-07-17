Speaking of her return, Lesovac said: “I am very excited and proud to be welcomed back to Coronation Street, especially as so many old friends are still there. It’s always great to be able to return to a character to explore a whole new path for them."

But while Nick and Natasha catch up, he decides to keep the chance meeting a secret from Leanne which is sure to lead to fireworks when she finds out. Will Nick come to regret not being honest about who he has spent time with?

Natasha was previously on the show from 2008 to 2010 and had a number of dramatic stories over her two-year tenure. And when she eventually did leave Weatherfield behind, it was not a particularly happy ending for her.

Her final few weeks saw her lash out at several residents, including David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd), lie to Nick about still being pregnant despite having had an abortion, got Gail (Helen Worth) sacked from her job and then departed in the back of a taxi while Nick watched on. So could we expect similar fireworks when she returns or has she mellowed somewhat in the last decade? With Natasha due back on our screens in September, we don't have long to wait.

The long-running soap, celebrating 60-years on air this year, is about to show us life in Weatherfield under social distancing conditions. Recently released pictures show The Kabin all set up for social distancing with the all too familiar arrows in place to advise customers of where to walk upon entry.

